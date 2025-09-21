A US Customs and Border Protection agent in California. AFP
News

US

California bans police and immigration agents from wearing masks

It is 'like a dystopian sci-fi movie,' state governor says of anonymous officials

The National

September 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

California has passed a bill banning police and federal immigration agents from covering their faces.

It has become the first state to do so amid an outcry over unidentified and masked agents pulling people off the streets and bundling them into unmarked vehicles.

The new law sets up a showdown between California and the federal government, as it is not clear how a state can enforce a ban impacting federal agents.

The ban follows immigration raids in Los Angeles, where federal agents wore masks while making mass arrests.

The raids prompted days of protest and led US President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard troops and marines to the area.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on Saturday. The Democratic governor said the state is pushing back against the practice of masked agents without identification or badge numbers detaining people on the streets.

“The impact of these policies all across this city, our state and nation is terrifying,” Mr Newsom said at a news conference.

“It’s like a dystopian sci-fi movie. Unmarked cars, people in masks, people quite literally disappearing. No due process, no rights, no right in a democracy where we have rights. Immigrants have rights, and we have the right to stand up and push back, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

Trump administration officials have defended use of masks, saying immigration agents face strident and increasing harassment in public and online as they carry out enforcement in service of Mr Trump’s drive towards mass deportation. Obscuring their identities is necessary for the safety of the agents and their families, officials contend.

Bill Essayli, acting US attorney for Southern California, said on X that the state does not have jurisdiction over the federal government and he has told agencies the mask ban has no effect on their operations. “Our agents will continue to protect their identities,” he said.

Updated: September 21, 2025, 3:11 PM`
Migrants