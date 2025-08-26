Trump says he's firing Fed official, raising stakes in fight with central bank

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he has fired Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, drastically escalating his fight to exert greater control over the central bank.
In a letter posted on Truth Social, Mr Trump said he was firing the Fed official over allegations of mortgage fraud.
"Pursuant to my authority under Article II of the Constitution of the United States and the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, as amended, you are hereby removed from your position on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, effective immediately," Mr Trump wrote.
Federal Reserve officials can only be fired "for cause", meaning neglect of duty or malfeasance.
Ms Cook, who was appointed to the Federal Reserve board by former president Joe Biden in 2022, last week said she would not be "bullied" into resigning after Bill Pulte, Mr Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Housing Finance Agency, first accused her of mortgage fraud last week.
Ms Cook's term runs through 2038.
The National has contact the Federal Reserve for comment.
