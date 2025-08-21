A Druze flag flutters along a street after deadly clashes between Druze fighters, Sunni Bedouin tribes and government forces, in Syria's predominantly Druze city of Sweida. Reuters
A Druze flag flutters along a street after deadly clashes between Druze fighters, Sunni Bedouin tribes and government forces, in Syria's predominantly Druze city of Sweida. Reuters
A Druze flag flutters along a street after deadly clashes between Druze fighters, Sunni Bedouin tribes and government forces, in Syria's predominantly Druze city of Sweida. Reuters
A Druze flag flutters along a street after deadly clashes between Druze fighters, Sunni Bedouin tribes and government forces, in Syria's predominantly Druze city of Sweida. Reuters

News

US

Sweida governance shift raises Druze ‘separatist ambitions’, warns UN envoy

Geir Pedersen calls for all perpetrators of violence in southern province to be held accountable

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
United Nations

August 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UN's special envoy for Syria warned on Thursday that the creation of a local committee to oversee governance in Sweida has led to accusations of “separatist ambitions” among the province’s Druze community after weeks of violence.

Geir Pedersen told the UN Security Council that this shift, combined with appeals for support from external actors, is contributing to the rising tension in the southern province and risks Syria’s fragile political transition.

“It is essential that the committee’s findings are made fully public, and that all perpetrators – regardless of affiliation – are held responsible,” Mr Pedersen said. “These events underscore the urgent need for the interim authorities’ security forces to demonstrate that they are acting solely to protect all Syrians and do not constitute a threat.”

Fighting erupted in Sweida on July 13, with clashes between local Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin drawing in government troops and armed volunteers from other regions. The violence has posed an early test for Syria’s new interim administration, which took power following the overthrow of Bashar Al Assad late last year.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes have left about 1,600 people dead, many of them Druze civilians, prompting protests demanding greater autonomy and self-determination for the province.

Mr Pedersen said that while a month of relative calm has followed, the political situation remains volatile.

“Escalatory and zero-sum rhetoric is hardening among key players,” he said, noting that new footage showing graphic abuses during the clashes had further inflamed tension.

The envoy warned that the violence underscores the challenges facing President Ahmad Al Shara as he seeks to consolidate power, rebuild war-torn institutions and maintain central authority despite continuing efforts to normalise relations with the US and deepen security contacts with Israel.

“The situation remains deeply fragile,” Mr Pedersen said, urging all sides to avoid actions that could polarise communities or destabilise the region further.

He also pressed other Syrian constituencies to actively support a unified political transition.

“All communities must show that they want to be part of a united Syria and are willing to engage in action and not just in word in a peaceful transition that restores Syrian sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity,” he said.

US acting ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea called on the Syrian interim authorities to act “decisively and consistently to protect everyone, no matter their ethnicity or religion".

“There must be zero tolerance and swift justice for any member of Syria's military that abuses the trust placed in them,” Ms Shea told council members.

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
What is the definition of an SME?

SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development.

A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors. 

On Women's Day
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

65
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EScott%20Beck%2C%20Bryan%20Woods%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdam%20Driver%2C%20Ariana%20Greenblatt%2C%20Chloe%20Coleman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Cricket&nbsp;World&nbsp;Cup&nbsp;League&nbsp;2&nbsp;Fixtures

Saturday March 5, UAE v Oman, ICC Academy (all matches start at 9.30am)

Sunday March 6, Oman v Namibia, ICC Academy

Tuesday March 8, UAE v Namibia, ICC Academy

Wednesday March 9, UAE v Oman, ICC Academy

Friday March 11, Oman v Namibia, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Saturday March 12, UAE v Namibia, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

UAE squad

Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, CP Rizwan, Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Akif Raja, Rahul Bhatia

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: August 21, 2025, 5:01 PM`
UNSyria

Most popular today

1

How to holiday in Saudi Arabia like Cristiano Ronaldo and wife-to-be Georgina Rodriguez

2

UAE companies offer signing bonus, golden visas and wellness packages to attract and retain top talent

3

Rio Ferdinand on decision to move to Dubai, Man United's prospects and the pros and cons of social media

4

Cartoon for August 21, 2025

5

Real Madrid salaries 2025/26: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham among top earners

6

UAE school calendar 2025: What new term dates mean for public holidays

7

The Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries brings fresh wave of talent, ideas and innovation to Abu Dhabi

8

Review: Can Mattel’s new Brick Shop line compete with Lego?

9

Saudi Arabia launches new digital service for international Umrah performers

10

Defeating Hamas and releasing hostages go hand in hand, Netanyahu says