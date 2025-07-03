US Congress approves Trump's 'Big, Beautiful' tax and spending bill

House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and other members of Congress. Reuters
US President Donald Trump secured a significant win on Thursday after Republicans voted to approve his tax and spending bill, cementing his second-term agenda and boosting funds for his anti-immigration drive.

The One Big Beautiful Bill, as Mr Trump called it, had a difficult journey, with complete Democratic opposition and several Republicans voicing misgivings about its costs and effects.

It is expected to add an extra $3.4 trillion over a decade on to the country's fast-growing deficits, while shrinking the food stamps programme and forcing through the largest cuts to the Medicaid health insurance scheme for low-income Americans since its 1960s launch.

The bill will be a major landmark in Mr Trump's political life, and comes after he scored recent major wins, including in the Supreme Court and with US strikes that led to a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Speaker Mike Johnson struggled through the night to gather his rank-and-file Republican members after the package scraped past a series of “test” votes in the House of Representatives that laid bare deep divisions in the party.

But after its last procedural hurdle in the early hours of Thursday, the bill was approved in a final vote of 218-214. It now heads to Mr Trump's desk to be signed into law.

The bill honours many of his campaign pledges, including cutting tax on tips, boosting military spending, funding a mass migrant deportation drive and committing $4.5 trillion to extend his first-term tax relief.

Updated: July 03, 2025, 6:50 PM`
