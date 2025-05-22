Two Israeli embassy officials gunned down in Washington

A member of staff for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israeli</a> embassy in Washington was shot dead outside a Jewish museum in the US capital on Wednesday night, according to US media. One other person was also killed in the shooting outside the event at the Capital Jewish Museum, ABC news reported, citing police sources. Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, said in a post on X that it was a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism". "Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line," he wrote. "Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world." The second person shot was also linked to a foreign embassy, sources told ABC. US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X that she had also been at the event. "I am on the scene of the horrible shooting outside the Washington, DC Capital Jewish Museum," she said. "Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more."