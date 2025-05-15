Badar Khan Suri and his wife Mapheze Saleh have come under intense scrutiny from the US Department of Homeland Security. Photo: Georgetown University
Badar Khan Suri and his wife Mapheze Saleh have come under intense scrutiny from the US Department of Homeland Security. Photo: Georgetown University

News

US

Mahmoud Khalil, Badar Suri, Mohsen Mahdawi, Rumeysa Ozturk: A look at those detained for pro-Palestine views

Judge orders release of Georgetown scholar Badar Khan Suri

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

May 15, 2025