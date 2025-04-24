Yale defends revoking pro-Palestine club status after protests over Itamar Ben-Gvir visit

Yale University's decision to withdraw the student club status of a pro-Palestine group has sparked outrage and concern that the school is acting on misinformation and applying double standards. The university revoked Yalies4Palestine's club status after demonstrations on Tuesday amid an off-campus speech by far-right Israeli National Security Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/08/28/jerusalem-al-aqsa-israel-palestine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/08/28/jerusalem-al-aqsa-israel-palestine/">Itamar Ben-Gvir</a>. "Yalies4Palestine sent out calls over social media for others to join the event, and this morning joined with an unregistered group in public statements taking credit for the event," a statement on the university's website read. "This occurred only one day after Yalies4Palestine had met with Yale College officials to discuss recent policy violations and were warned that further violations would jeopardise the group’s privileges." Mr Ben-Gvir had been invited to speak at the private event hosted by the Yale-based Jewish society group Shabtai. “This is a dangerous moment,” said a faculty member at Yale. "Their physical, personal, professional and psychological safety is at risk, but we commend and stand with our students who are fighting for justice in Palestine, as well as all liberation movements." The faculty member, who was also a part of Yalies4Palestine, said there is much misinformation about what took place at the demonstration before and during Mr Ben-Gvir's speech. Yalies4Palestine, the faculty member said, was not the official sponsor of the protests, and many entities on campus were involved in what started as a peaceful demonstration that also included Jewish students expressing opposition to Mr Ben-Gvir's visit. "There was no aggression and by 11pm the protesters had left. But there were a few students from the local Chabad aggressively filming them and pushing their way in," the faculty member said, referring to a conservative Jewish group. The Yale faculty member said that within hours, those who had been filming the demonstrations began to release the names of some of those attending the protest and have since tried to "dox and harass them". Yale said that the demonstration, which took place on Hewitt University Quadrangle, did not have authorisation from the university, and took place in complete breach of "Yale's time, place and manner policies". The university acknowledged that some students have been notified that they are subject to disciplinary action. "Concerns have been raised about disturbing anti-Semitic conduct at the gathering," the statement read. "Yale supports free expression on campus, including permitting peaceful vigils, rallies, protests and counter-protests that comply with the university’s time, place and manner rules." <i>The National</i> sought additional answers from Yale concerning the accusations made by the faculty member, but the university referred to the statement posted on its website. Israel's punishing campaign in Gaza – which followed the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/">2023 attacks by Hamas-led fighters on Israel</a> that resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 people and the capture of 240 hostages – has killed at least 51,355 people in Gaza and injured about 117,200. The war has prompted the spread of anti-Semitism in various parts of the US, along with heightened Islamophobia and discrimination against Arabs. This is not Yale's first controversy over how it has handled students and faculty expressing support for Palestine. The university was part of a mass movement that swept the country last year, with students and supporters setting up a camp on university grounds in protest against the war in Gaza. In April, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/2025/04/01/pro-palestine-yale-helyeh-doutaghi-ai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/2025/04/01/pro-palestine-yale-helyeh-doutaghi-ai/">Helyeh Doutaghi, a Yale scholar</a> of international law who was accused of having connections to terrorism by an artificial intelligence-powered news site, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/04/jewish-onliner-ai-powered-helyeh-doutaghi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/04/jewish-onliner-ai-powered-helyeh-doutaghi/">Jewish Onliner</a>, was sacked by Yale Law School. “I have been terminated based on unproven allegations, absent any due process or substantiated claim,” Ms Doutaghi posted to X. “This sets a chilling precedent.” In a statement to <i>The National</i>, Alden Ferro, a senior associate of public affairs at Yale, said that the school repeatedly tried to talk to Ms Doutaghi and her lawyer but she refused to meet to respond to questions. The Israel-Gaza war has prompted a surge in attempts from various groups using technology, AI and social networks to try to gain an upper hand in influencing public opinion. Those attempts have resulted in growing concern that demonstrators are being penalised without due process. "Information and videos for doxxing seem to be getting out to national hate organisations – which Yale doesn't care to investigate," the Yale faculty member told <i>The National</i>. Meanwhile, Mr Ben-Gvir's recent travels and polarising comments in the US were brought up during a US State Department news conference, with a reporter asking about Mr Ben-Gvir allegedly attending a dinner at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. "He [Ben-Gvir] said that the US approves the bombing of food and aide depots in Gaza, is this true, is this endorsed by the Trump Administration, where does the US stand on that?" the reporter asked. "That was one report," said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. "It was something he said on his own, it hasn't been confirmed or discussed, and isn't any that is relevant for me to be able to comment on that. It is of course in complete contradiction to getting food aide and assistance ... getting food and aide in has been a north star for this administration."