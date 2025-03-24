From left, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham accept the Documentary Feature Film award 'No Other Land' onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars in California. AFP
From left, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham accept the Documentary Feature Film award 'No Other Land' onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars in California. AFP

Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker attacked by Israeli settlers in West Bank, co-director says

Hamdan Ballal received injuries to his head and stomach after more than a dozen settlers attacked the village of Susya in occupied West Bank

Adla Massoud
New York

March 24, 2025