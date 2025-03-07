Trucks transporting Afghan refugees with their belongings are seen along a road towards the Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham border on November 3, 2023, following Pakistan's government decision to expel people illegally staying in the country. AFP
Trucks transporting Afghan refugees with their belongings are seen along a road towards the Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham border on November 3, 2023, following Pakistan's government decision to expel pShow more

News

US

Pakistan and Afghanistan could be added to new US travel ban

US President has ordered a review of visa-approval processes and the 'enhanced vetting' of would-be visitors

Thomas Watkins
Thomas Watkins
Washington

March 07, 2025