Water scarcity a 'global crisis' that requires international response, UAE official says

Water scarcity is a global crisis, with billions of people lacking access to safe drinking water, Abdulla Balalaa, UAE Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, said on Wednesday.

Mr Balalaa, whose country is preparing to host the 2026 UN Water Conference alongside Senegal, pointed to the uneven attention that water issues typically receive on the global stage, underscoring the severe challenges faced by the Middle East.

“We believe that water hasn't been given its weight internationally, and we live in a region that's actually difficult when it comes to water scarcity,” he told The National, adding that high temperatures and low rainfall make for a “very harsh environment”.

The UAE, Mr Balalaa said, is looking to reshape international dialogue on water scarcity by using its unique geographic challenges and its advances in technology to foster global co-operation.

“Globally, over two billion people lack access to safe drinking water, and four billion face water scarcity for at least one month each year. It's a global crisis that demands a global response,” he said.

Central to the UAE's strategy is the integration of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, particularly one focusing on clean water and sanitation for all.

“Water intersects with every aspect of sustainable development, from economic growth and food security to peace and stability,” Mr Balalaa said. “At the UN Water Conference, we plan to challenge the traditional perception of water merely as infrastructure, advocating instead for its vital role in ensuring global stability and growth.”

He said the UAE is aiming for the conference to be inclusive: “We wanted it to be a solution finder for the water issue. And of course, it has to be results driven.”

The response to the coming conference has been overwhelmingly positive, he said. “We've built a strong foundation of trust and anticipate a collaborative environment where critical water issues can be addressed collectively."

As the conference approaches, the UAE is urging the international community to come to the table with optimism and a readiness to implement practical solutions, to ensure that water management practices support sustainability, economic growth and global security.

“We urge the international community to approach this conference with ideas, solutions and the commitment to develop a concrete implementation programme,” Mr Balalaa said.

The 2026 UN Water Conference will take place in the UAE from December 2-4.

