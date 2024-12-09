Alina Habba is Trump's pick for counsellor to the President

President-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> on Sunday announced that he had chosen his personal lawyer<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/04/04/alina-habba-trump-lawyer-who/" target="_blank"> Alina Habba </a>to be his legal counsel when he is in the White House, making her at least the third Arab American to be picked for the new administration. “She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve – standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles and countless days in Court,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social. "Few understand the Weaponisation of the 'Injustice' System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice." Alina Habba, 40, a New Jersey attorney of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/" target="_blank"> Iraqi</a> origin, is managing partner of Habba Madaio & Associates LLP. She represented Mr Trump in a series of legal challenges, including in a defamation lawsuit from a former <i>Apprentice</i> contestant, Summer Zervos, who accused him of sexual assault. Ms Habba established a case that led the contestant to drop her lawsuit. Other Arab Americans in the new Trump administration include Lebanese-American businessman <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/12/01/trump-nominates-lebanese-american-massad-boulos-as-middle-east-adviser/" target="_blank">Massad Boulos,</a> who will be his senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/23/who-is-janette-nesheiwat-trumps-pick-for-us-surgeon-general/" target="_blank">Janette Nesheiwat</a> as his surgeon general. She is of Jordanian descent. Ms Habba identifies herself as an Arab American Catholic whose family comes from Iraq and she says she is “very religious”. The family left Iraq in the early 1980s to escape<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2023/03/20/iraqi-christians-are-threatened-with-extinction-20-years-after-the-us-led-invasion/" target="_blank"> persecutions against Chaldean Christians</a>. "As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year," Mr Trump said. In a post on X, Ms Habba said serving in her new role would be the “honour of her life”.