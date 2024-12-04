US healthcare chief executive shot dead on New York street

The head of a US insurance company was shot dead on Wednesday morning outside a prominent hotel in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/10/23/new-york-tries-to-crack-down-on-rising-subway-crime/" target="_blank">New York City</a>, local media reported, citing police sources. Brian Thompson, chief executive of UnitedHealth's insurance business, was shot on the pavement by the New York Hilton Midtown, where the company was hosting an investor day, Bloomberg reported. Mr Thompson was scheduled to speak at the meeting later on Wednesday. “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson," the UnitedHealth Group said in a statement. "We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said it did not appear to be a random attack, and that police were reviewing evidence and video from the scene. "This was not what appears to be a just random act of violence. It seems to be clearly targeted by an individual and we will apprehend that individual,” he said. The company cancelled the remainder of its investor event in Manhattan that had just started. “We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today,” UnitedHealth chief executive Andrew Witty said. The <i>New York Post </i>first reported the incident. The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/activists-cautiously-welcome-end-of-nypd-muslim-spying-programme-1.688750" target="_blank"> New York Police Department </a>deputy commissioner's office said a man was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital less than a mile away in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, the NYPD said. Investigators told CNN that the gunman was waiting in the area for some time before Mr Thompson's arrival. There were no immediate arrests, and the investigation is active and continuing. The identification of the victim is pending proper family notification, the department said. Mr Thompson entered his top role in April 2021 after starting his career at the company in 2004, working in several departments, according to the company's website. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him," UnitedHealth Group said. He went by the nickname “BT” and regularly presented at investor events and on earnings calls. The insurance unit he oversaw is expected to bring in $280 billion in revenue this year, and is the country’s largest health insurer. UnitedHealthcare is a unit of UnitedHealth Group. A representative for the New York Hilton Midtown said “we are deeply saddened by this morning’s events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".