Report: Biden to let Ukraine strike inside Russia with long-range missiles

The departing administration of US President Joe Biden approved the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine for strikes inside Russia, according to reports on Sunday, marking a significant shift in US policy. Ukraine plans to begin conducting long-range attacks in the coming days using ATACMS rockets, Reuters reported. President-elect Donald Trump, who is due to be inaugurated in January, has questioned the US's continued backing of Ukraine and promised to quickly bring and end to the war, which is now almost three years old. The Republican leader has indicated that he may push Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, and agree to give up some territory seized by Moscow. It is unclear if Mr Trump, who takes office on January 20, would reverse this decision. "Escalating the wars before he leaves office," Richard Grenell, an ally of Mr Trump, wrote on X. Mr Biden is in Brazil where he is set to attend a Group of 20 summit, and an Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) meeting in Peru. The White House did not immediately return a request for confirmation by<i> The National.</i> Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has for months been calling on Mr Biden to allow Ukraine to strike inside Russia using missiles supplied by the US and other Nato allies, saying it is the only way for his military to meaningfully fend off Russia's attacks. Mr Biden had, until now, refused to approve it. Mr Zelenskyy visited the White House in September, during which the Biden administration announced nearly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/26/biden-unveils-8bn-in-military-aid-for-ukraine-ahead-of-zelenskyy-meeting/" target="_blank">$8 billion in military aid</a>, which was due to be disbursed by January. The US and other officials say there is evidence that North Korea has sent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/23/us-says-it-has-evidence-that-3000-north-korean-troops-are-in-russia-for-training/" target="_blank">thousands of troops</a> to Russia<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia" target="_blank"> </a>to undergo military training, before their possible posting to Ukraine.