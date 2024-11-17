US President Joe Biden meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House on September 26. AP
US President Joe Biden meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House on September 26. AP

News

US

Report: Biden to let Ukraine strike inside Russia with long-range missiles

It is unclear if Donald Trump, who takes office in two months, would reverse the decision

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Washington

November 17, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from DC