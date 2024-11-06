Trump projected to win Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky as Harris takes Vermont

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/"><b>US election</b></a> Republican <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> was poised to take Indiana, West Virginia and Kentucky with Democrat <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> forecast to win Vermont, according to the Associated Press, as polls began to close on Tuesday evening. Results were still coming in after polling stations in the eastern time zone closed at 7pm. Millions of voters headed to polling stations on election day, some waiting in long queues while others went quickly through. About 82 million people voted early. Mr Trump cast his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, saying in a post on his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/22/what-is-truth-social-donald-trumps-social-media-platform/" target="_blank">Truth Social</a> network that election day “will be the most important day in American history”. Ms Harris, meanwhile, said on Monday she had already mailed her ballot to California. An exit poll conducted by CNN showed nearly three quarters of voters are dissatisfied or angry with the current state of the US. The CNN poll, which included early and in-person voters, showed that 72 per cent of the electorate were angry or dissatisfied, while 58 per cent disapproved of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a>'s presidency. Only 26 per cent of respondents said they were satisfied or enthusiastic about the way things are going in the US. An exit poll by NBC showed that 35 per cent of voters said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/10/28/harris-trump-deltapoll/" target="_blank">state of democracy</a> mattered most to their vote – more than the economy, at 31 per cent. While there was a general sense of calm in most places, law enforcement officials were on high alert for interference. The FBI warned of bomb threats at polling stations in “multiple” US states, saying none were credible but that many appeared to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/23/iran-russia-china-disinformation-influence-kamala-harris-donald-trump-microsoft/" target="_blank">originate in Russia</a>. The agency urged the public to “remain vigilant”. Republican leaders have fuelled alarm over the possibility of vote fraud and concern over potential civil unrest is high, following the US Capitol riot in early 2021. Mr Trump, who claimed for years that the 2020 election was stolen from him and has said the only way Ms Harris will win is if Democrats “cheat”, posted an unsubstantiated claim on his Truth Social platform that there was “massive CHEATING in Philadelphia”. City leadership said in response that there is “no truth to this allegation”. He also said that there was “law enforcement coming” to address the alleged voter fraud, but the Philadelphia Police Department told CNN that it was not aware of what Mr Trump was referring to.