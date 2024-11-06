Zayn, three, sits on his father's shoulders as he casts his vote in Dearborn, Michigan. AP
Zayn, three, sits on his father's shoulders as he casts his vote in Dearborn, Michigan. AP

News

US

Arab Americans in Dearborn gather for tense election result watch parties

Michigan is one of seven swing state and a must-win, particularly for Kamala Harris

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla
Dearborn, Michigan

November 06, 2024