Kamala Harris makes final appeal to voters at late-night rally in Philadelphia

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/"><b>US election</b></a> Tens of thousands of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris </a>supporters thronged downtown Philadelphia on Monday ahead of the Vice President's final rally before the election. Both Ms Harris and her Republican rival <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> converged on Pennsylvania to urge supporters to vote on Tuesday. The north-eastern state<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/05/pennsylvania-harris-trump-us-election/" target="_blank"> has the largest share</a> of votes in America's Electoral College system out of any of the seven battleground states expected to determine the outcome. Darla LaSure, a New Jersey resident who travelled to Philadelphia to attend the Harris rally, said she was supporting the Vice President because she believes Mr Trump would undermine American democracy if re-elected. “I truly believe our democracy is on the line,” Ms LaSure told <i>The National. </i>“I really do think this is going to be a deciding factor of which way our country goes.” Ms Harris has warned that her rival wants to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2022/12/04/trump-calls-for-us-constitution-to-be-terminated/">shred the US Constitution</a>, rule like a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/12/06/trump-says-he-will-not-be-dictator-except-on-day-one-if-president-again/">dictator</a> and has expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and his Nazi generals. Opinion polls suggest Ms Harris and Mr Trump are effectively tied, and Ms LaSure said she was upset the race is so close. “It's not just the freedoms of women, but the freedoms of our country and our children and our future generations is all at risk now,” she said. “Just to see all the rhetoric and to see how evenly the race is, it's just upsetting to think that the country could go either way.” Jose and Lillian Decos drove down from neighbouring Delaware to attend Monday’s closing rally. Ms Harris was due to give an address at 11pm ET and was set to be joined by celebrity guests including Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey. Even though they couldn’t get anywhere near the event, the Decos were thrilled to be nearby. “I'm so happy to see so many people, so many young people, so many families, so many people of different colours, ethnicities, coming here,” said Ms Decos, 35, who is originally from Ukraine. Her husband added: “It feels like the future of America here.” “From taxes to abortion to everything … I haven’t seen one good thing from Trump,” Mr Decos added. With 19 electoral college votes, Pennsylvania is the biggest prize of any battleground state. A Trump victory here would puncture the Democrats' “blue wall” and make it much harder for Ms Harris to win the necessary 270 votes. Michelle Chris, 57, said she is voting with her granddaughter in mind. “I want her to have more rights than I did,” she said, referring to the 2022 Supreme Court ruling that ended the federal right to an abortion. The queue to get into the event snaked around several city blocks, with many in the crowd resigned to watching Ms Harris from beyond a fenced perimeter. A lone supporter of third party candidate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/13/abandon-harris-campaign-backs-jill-stein-as-arab-americans-sour-on-kamala-harris/" target="_blank">Jill Stein </a>was met with a chorus of boos when he suggested that without an arms embargo against Israel, Democrats should not vote for Ms Harris.