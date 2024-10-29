CNN bans commentator who told Muslim guest 'I hope your beeper doesn't go off'

A conservative commentator has been banned from appearing on CNN after telling a Muslim journalist “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off”.
Ryan Girdusky made the remark – a seeming reference to Israel’s exploding pagers operation in Lebanon that targeted Hezbollah militants last month – during a debate with the British-American broadcaster, Mehdi Hasan on CNN Newsnight.
They were discussing racist jokes by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during former President Donald Trump's New York Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, arguing over whether Girdusky had been called an “anti-Semite”.
“I'm a supporter of the Palestinians, I'm used to it,” said Hasan, who left MSNBC in January after the US TV channel cancelled his Sunday night programme. The channel was accused of silencing one of the few US Muslim broadcast personalities. He had taken a highly critical stance on Israel's military operations in Gaza.
Girdusky replied: “Well I hope your beeper doesn't go off.”
Host Abby Phillip called out the comment, prompting Girdusky to apologise, but saying he had heard Hasan supported Hamas.
Philip said Girdusky “will not be welcomed back at our network”.
“There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” said the network in a statement shared by the host on X. “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore important issues and promote mutual understanding,” it said.
“But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network.”
Girdusky later complained that “you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke”.
“I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for,” he wrote on X.
