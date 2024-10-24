Harris acknowledges pain of Americans who lost loved ones in Gaza but says other issues on the table

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a> acknowledged on Wednesday the pain of Americans who have lost <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/02/12/palestinian-americans-in-dearborn-say-they-will-never-forget-bidens-stance-on-gaza/" target="_blank">loved ones in Gaza</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/04/it-has-hit-home-for-all-of-us-lebanese-americans-in-dearborn-fear-for-loved-ones-amid-israeli-invasion/" target="_blank">Lebanon </a>but pointed out that there are other issues on the table this election. “Listen, I am not going to deny the strong feelings that people have. I don't know that anyone who has seen the images, who would not have strong feelings about what has happened, much less those who have relatives who have died and been killed,” she said during a CNN town hall in Aston, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/18/arab-businesses-allentown-us/" target="_blank">Pennsylvania</a>. “But I also do know that for many people who care about this issue, they also care about bringing down the price of groceries. They also care about our democracy and not having a president of the United States who admires dictators and is a fascist.” Ms Harris has faced opposition from Arab and Muslim Americans and others angry over the Biden administration's continued to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/30/kamala-harris-walz-cnn-interview/" target="_blank">support for Israel</a> amid the Gaza war, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 42,000 people. The uncommitted movement, which urged voters to mark “uncommitted” on their ballots during the Democratic primaries in protest against US support for Israel, has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/19/uncommitted-movement-announces-it-wont-be-endorsing-kamala-harris-for-president-over-israel-support/" target="_blank">declined to endorse Ms Harris</a> but has also discouraged supporters from voting for Republican Donald Trump or a third-party candidate. Mr Trump, for his part, has been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/22/donald-trump-arab-americans-election/" target="_blank">expanding outreach to Arab Americans</a> in Michigan and elsewhere in an effort to take advantage of anger with Ms Harris. Ms Harris said that what Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing is “unconscionable” and restated her goal of helping to bring about a two-state solution that would ensure Israel's security and Palestinians' self-determination. The Vice President expressed hope that, with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/18/sinwar-death-white-house/" target="_blank">death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar</a> in recent weeks, “we have an opportunity to end this war, bring the hostages home, bring relief to the Palestinian people”. She also spoke on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/11/29/top-senate-democrat-chuck-schumer-warns-against-surge-of-anti-semitism/" target="_blank">rise in anti-Semitism</a> in the US, saying that those who perpetrate hate crimes needed to “pay a serious consequence”. Anti-Semitism is an issue that hits close to home for Ms Harris: her husband, Doug Emhoff, is Jewish and has helped to lead the Biden administration's efforts to combat Jewish hate in the country. Asked if she believed her opponent, Mr Trump, was anti-Semitic, Ms Harris said that she believed he is " a danger to the well-being and security of America”. Earlier on Wednesday, Ms Harris hammered Mr Trump over reports from his former chief of staff, John Kelly, who accused the former president of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/10/23/harris-warns-of-fascist-threat-from-trump-after-claimed-hitler-comments/" target="_blank">expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler</a>. “This is a serious, serious issue, and we know who he is – he admires dictators,” she said.