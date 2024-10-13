Man with loaded gun arrested near Trump’s weekend rally in Southern California

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/17/us-election-harris-trump-assassination-latest/"><b>US election</b></a> A Nevada man with a shotgun, a loaded handgun and ammunition in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a>’s rally on Saturday night in the Southern Californian desert, authorities said on Sunday. He was released Saturday on $5,000 bail. The suspect, a resident of Las Vegas, was driving a black SUV that was stopped by deputies assigned to the rally in Coachella, east of Los Angeles, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. The man, 49, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and of a high-capacity magazine, the department said. “This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event,” the statement said. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on January 2, 2025, according to online records. Media members and VIP ticket holders were routed through a number of junctions manned by state and local law-enforcement officers before arriving at a large, grassy area where drivers were asked to open bonnets and boots, and each vehicle was searched by a police dog.