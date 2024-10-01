Jimmy Carter at the funeral service for his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in November 2023. AP
Jimmy Carter turns 100, becoming first former US president to reach milestone

Democratic president from 1977 to 1981 will spend his birthday in the home he and his late wife Rosalynn built in Plains, Georgia

October 01, 2024