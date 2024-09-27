UN chief says Gaza war threatens to drag region into 'abyss' following Israeli strike on Lebanon

<b>Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/23/unga-2024-live/"><b>UN General Assembly</b></a> The UN chief on Friday warned that shock waves from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/we-just-want-to-say-our-goodbyes-hopes-dashed-for-families-as-israel-releases-unidentified-bodies-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza war</a> threatened to drag the region into an “abyss”, following a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/27/benjamin-netanyahu-un-speech/" target="_blank">major strike on Beirut</a> that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel" target="_blank">Israel</a> said had targeted Hezbollah's central command. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/18/un-antonio-guterres-gaza-war/" target="_blank">Antonio Guterres</a> also voiced support for a joint US-French <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/26/ceasefire-israel-lebanon/" target="_blank">plan for a ceasefire</a> in Lebanon that allows “for the delivery of humanitarian relief and paving the way for the resumption of serious negotiations for a durable peace”. He was speaking during a high-level ministerial UN Security Council meeting a few hours after Israel launched the devastating strike on several structures in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Washington's representative to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un" target="_blank">UN</a>, said all-out war is not “inevitable” and called on the council to support the ceasefire proposal that France and the US put forward earlier this week. “A 21-day ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel … would provide space for a diplomatic solution, consistent with Resolution 1701, that pulls <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah" target="_blank">Hezbollah</a>’s forces back from the border and allows people to safely return to their homes in both countries,” she said. Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon said the government is pushing for certain terms in any deal. “If we can achieve the goals of the war through diplomacy, we prefer that,” he said outside the UN Security Council. “And the goals are to allow the citizens of Israel, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/14/hezbollah-launches-dozens-of-rockets-on-north-israel-in-response-to-south-lebanon-strikes/" target="_blank">70,000 refugees</a> to move back to their homes. And to push Hezbollah from the southern Lebanon area.” Mr Danon said Israeli forces had carried out a “precise attack on Hezbollah's central headquarters”, telling reporters he could not give any specifics or whether the group’s leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/20/hebollah-hassan-nasrallah-speech-lebanon-pager-attacks/" target="_blank">Hassan Nasrallah</a> was the target. Palestine’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa asked how long the UN Security Council would wait to pass a resolution to restrain Israel. “They are acting as a rogue state because they are convinced that they are above the law and they are entitled to things that other countries are not entitled to. So how would they not repeat the same aggression in Lebanon if they were not held accountable for their crimes in Palestine and were not forced to comply with the ceasefire in Gaza?” asked the Palestinian diplomat. In his UN speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday, Israeli leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/27/we-are-winning-defiant-netanyahu-tells-unga/" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> vowed to keep up operations against Hezbollah until tens of thousands of Israeli citizens displaced by rocket attacks can return home. “We’ll continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met,” he said, right before reports of the Beirut strike emerged. “I’ve come here today to say enough is enough.” He cut short his brief visit to New York, cancelling meetings with senior US officials. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the US for its “complicity” in Israel's strikes on Lebanon, pointing to its ongoing military support for Israel. “Just this morning, Israeli regime used several 5,000-pound bunker busters that had been gifted to them by the United States to hit residential areas in Beirut,” he told the council. US officials have said Washington had not been involved in the strikes and had not been informed ahead of time. Mr Araghchi further accused Washington of being “implicated in every aspect of Israel's atrocities”, citing American weapons as a significant part of the Israeli arsenal in Gaza. He added that Iran would be on the “side of Lebanon and resistance, by all means”.