UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and US President Donald Trump at the UN in 2017. Reuters
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and US President Donald Trump at the UN in 2017. Reuters

News

US

How would a second Trump term impact the UN?

Donald Trump and many Republicans are deeply distrustful of the UN and other international forums

Ellie Sennett
Adla Massoud

September 23, 2024