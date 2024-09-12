US to push for two African states to get permanent Security Council seats

The US supports the creation of two permanent seats for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/africa" target="_blank">African</a> nations on the UN Security Council, alongside an additional rotating seat for small island developing states, Washington's UN envoy is expected to announce on Thursday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/linda-thomas-greenfield-confirmed-by-senate-as-biden-s-un-envoy-1.1171704" target="_blank">Linda Thomas-Greenfield </a>will say that there is need for reform to reflect the growing influence of these regions in global governance, according to her prepared remarks, reviewed by Reuters. Ms Thomas-Greenfield hopes this will “move this agenda forward in a way that we can achieve Security Council reform at some point in the future”, and will describe it as part of US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a>'s legacy. Before the announcement, to be made at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Ms Thomas-Greenfield said Washington does not support expanding veto power beyond the five countries that hold it. The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/11/un-security-council-renews-sanctions-measures-for-darfur/" target="_blank"> Security Council</a> is charged with maintaining international peace and security and has the power to impose sanctions and arms embargoes and authorise the use of force. Any changes to the membership of the UN Security Council must be made by amending the organisation's founding charter, a process that requires approval from two-thirds of the 193-member General Assembly and ratification by the council's five veto-wielding powers. The General Assembly has debated Security Council reform for more than a decade, but momentum has accelerated in recent years as geopolitical tensions have increasingly paralysed the council on key global issues. “Much of the conversation around Security Council reform has been just that, a conversation,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield will say on Thursday, adding that Washington supports moving to negotiations on a draft text to amend the UN Charter to expand the council. Each year, the General Assembly elects five new members from different geographical groups for two-year terms on the Security Council. Africa currently has three seats rotated among states. “The problem is, these non-permanent seats don't enable African countries to deliver the full benefit of their knowledge and voices to the work of the council, to consistently lead on the challenges that affect all of us – and disproportionately affect Africans,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield is expected to say. She will also say that small island developing states deserve a rotating elected seat because they offer “critical insights on a range of international peace and security issues: including, notably, the impact of climate change.”