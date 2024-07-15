Who is Usha Vance, Indian-American wife of Donald Trump’s running mate?

Former US president Donald Trump on Monday chose Ohio Senator JD Vance as his vice presidential running mate.
Here, The National takes a look at Usha Vance, the possible future second lady.
Who is Usha Vance?
Ms Vance, nee Chilukuri, is the daughter of Indian immigrants. She was raised in San Diego, California.
The New York Times reported that the couple met at Yale Law School in the 2010s while discussing “social decline in white America” in a group on campus.
JD and Usha married in 2014, a year after they graduated from Yale Law School.
Ms Vance grew up in a Hindu household. A Hindu pundit blessed the couple in one of their wedding ceremonies.
They have three children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel
What is her professional background?
Ms Vance's LinkedIn profile states she holds degrees from Yale and Cambridge, a bachelor's in history and a master's in philosophy.
She worked for the Iraqi Refugee Assistance Project while at Yale.
After working as a corporate litigator at a well-known San Francisco law firm, she was a clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was an appellate judge.
Ms Vance has been part of left-leaning communities in a personal and professional capacity, the Times reported.
She voted Democrat at least once when she was living in Connecticut, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
What is she doing today?
Ms Vance is licensed to practise law in Washington and works for a California-based law firm that is viewed as liberal.
Her profile page at Munger, Tolles and Olson called her “a skilled litigator specialising in complex civil litigation and appeals in higher education, local government and technology sectors” in its San Francisco and DC offices, People magazine reported.
The company has called itself “radically progressive” – a stark contrast to the Trumpian policies championed by her husband.
In June, Ms Vance told Fox News that she was “open” to her husband possibly becoming Mr Trump's vice presidential candidate.
On Monday, she walked out on to the Republican National Convention floor with her husband in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when he officially became the party's vice presidential nominee.
