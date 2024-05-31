Trump to speak about his conviction in hush money case

Former president and convicted felon Donald Trump is set to speak on Friday after a jury in New York found him guilty of 34 criminal charges.

He was set to hold a news conference outside Trump Tower in New York City addressing his conviction in a case that said he tried to influence the 2016 presidential election by making illegal hush money payments to an adult film actress.

With the guilty verdict on Thursday, Trump became the first president in US history to be convicted of a crime.

He has called the system “rigged” against him and after the verdict was announced, he declared that he was “a political prisoner” in an online campaign advert.

Trump had pleaded not guilty to the charges and his legal team is expected to appeal the decision.

At the heart of the case was the charge that Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels – and then tried to cover it up – to ensure her silence about their affair in the lead up to the 2016 election.

Falsifying business records carries a prison sentence of up to four years. But as a first-time offender, it is unlikely that New York prosecutors will seek a jail term.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11 – only days before Trump is expected to be nominated as the Republican candidate for the presidential election.

The guilty verdict does not prevent Trump from the rematch with President Joe Biden on November 5 for a second term in the White House.