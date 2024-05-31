Biden to deliver remarks on Middle East

US President Joe Biden has announced he will be delivering remarks on the Middle East on Friday.

Mr Biden made the announcement on social media platform X as Israel continues its assault on Rafah in southern Gaza.

Later today, I’ll deliver remarks on the Middle East.



Tune in here. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 31, 2024

A deadly strike on a displaced persons camp in the city earlier this week killed at least 45 people, including a number of children.

The President has been facing growing domestic pressure over his continued support of Israel amid the conflict.

His remarks will also come a day after Donald Trump, his Republican rival in this year's presidential elections, was convicted of 34 felony counts in a New York court.