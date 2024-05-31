Biden to deliver remarks on Middle East

Announcement comes as Israel continues its assault on Rafah in southern Gaza

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. AP

May 31, 2024
US President Joe Biden has announced he will be delivering remarks on the Middle East on Friday.

Mr Biden made the announcement on social media platform X as Israel continues its assault on Rafah in southern Gaza.

A deadly strike on a displaced persons camp in the city earlier this week killed at least 45 people, including a number of children.

The President has been facing growing domestic pressure over his continued support of Israel amid the conflict.

His remarks will also come a day after Donald Trump, his Republican rival in this year's presidential elections, was convicted of 34 felony counts in a New York court.

Updated: May 31, 2024, 3:05 PM
