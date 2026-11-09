Hundreds of Algerian and Iraqi criminals live freely in UK despite deportation orders

Hundreds of Iraqi and Algerian criminals are living in the UK despite being subject to deportation orders, new figures show.

Data released by the Home Office reveals there are 20,000 foreign offenders living in the community in Britain, among them 642 Iraqis and 596 Algerians.

Algerian criminals have a deportation rate of 4.2 per cent and Iraqis criminals 3.4 per cent, according to the figures released to The Times.

Organised gangs largely consisting of Algerians have been blamed for a series of street robberies of luxury watches in London's upmarket neighbourhoods. Meanwhile, Iraqi criminals have been significantly involved in people smuggling in small boats across the English Channel.

Deportation rates have risen sharply from a low of 8,000 in 2020 under the Conservatives to 36,000 under the Labour government in 2025, but foreign offenders account for fewer than 30 per cent of those removed from the UK.

The data also show there were 773 offenders awaiting deportation to Nigeria, and 775 Jamaican offenders subject to enforcement action but still living in the community.

All foreign criminals sentenced to more than a year in prison are on the deportation list under changes to the law, which came into force earlier this year, but the rates suggest those from EU countries are much more likely to be returned.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, accused the government of allowing foreign criminals to remain in the UK.

“Only a tiny fraction of criminals from countries like Jamaica, Nigeria, Somalia, Algeria, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe or even India get returned," Mr Philp said.

“Endless human rights claims and the absurd Labour belief that it is somehow racist to return criminals to Jamaica mean these dangerous men stay in the UK – and have gone on to commit crimes like rape and murder here after they should have been deported for previous offences.”

Among the high-profile Algerian criminals in the UK is Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, who arrived in 2019 on a visitor visa.

Kaddour-Cherif was mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth in late 2025, prompting a hunt for him in London. He faced subsequent trials for offences including burglary, knife possession and assaulting an emergency worker. He will face deportation when he finishes his sentence.

“Any foreign national who receives a prison sentence in the UK is referred for deportation at the earliest opportunity and will be barred from ever returning," the Home Office said.

“Returns are at their highest level in nearly a decade. Nearly 12,000 foreign criminals, including murderers and rapists, have been returned or deported in the two years since the last election – a 41 per cent increase on the two years prior.”