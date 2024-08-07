Anti-racist protests across Britain as far right stays at home

Residents join the Muslim community to protest against an anti-immigration rally in Liverpool, England. Reuters
A man is arrested by police for drunken-disorderly behaviour as an anti-racist protest against the planned anti-immigrant rally takes place near by, on August 7 in Newcastle upon Tyne, the UK. Getty Images
A Palestinian flag is waved as an anti-racism rally assembles to counter an anti-immigration protest on August 7 in Walthamstow, London. Getty Images
Mounted police patrol as an anti-racism rally gathers before an anti-immigration protest on August 7 in Preston, England. Getty Images
Anti-racism protesters prepare for a planned anti-immigrant demonstration on August 7 in Newcastle upon Tyne. Getty Images
Rumours of a far-right rally draw anti-racism activists in Brentford, West London, on August 7. Getty Images
An anti-racist demonstrators gather to protect Merseyside Refugee Centre from a planned anti-immigration protest on August 7 in Liverpool. Getty Images
Sheffield anti-racism protesters assemble in the city centre, prepared to counter a possible anti-immigration protest on August 7. Getty Images
A man with a bullhorn and keffiyeh joins other residents outside the Merseyside Refugee Centre in Liverpool to counter the planned anti-immigration protest on August 7. Getty Images
Anti-rascism protesters in Sheffield, England. Getty Images
A group of Muslim residents rally before an anti-immigration protest called by far-right activists, outside the Waltham Forest Immigration Bureau offices in Walthamstow, London, on August 7. AFP
