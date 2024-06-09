Far-right surge expected on last day of European Parliament elections

Hundreds of millions of voters are heading to the polls on the last day of the European elections, where a shift in support to the far-right is anticipated.

About 360 million voters across 21 countries were expected to cast a ballot to elect 720 members of the European Parliament.

Election results will determine the bloc's next assembly and, indirectly, the make-up of the powerful European Commission, helping to shape policy over the next five years.

It is a crucial time for the European Union, as the war on its eastern border between Russia and Ukraine continues, a growing US-China rivalry affects European industry and the climate emergency causes alarm.

Rising living costs and deteriorating standards are often blamed on rising immigration levels, leading to a surge in the popularity of the political far right.

In France the far-right National Rally (RN) was predicted to inflict a heavy defeat on President Emmanuel Macron's centrist grouping.

More than 49 million voters are eligible to elect 81 French politicians to the European Parliament.

Led by Marine Le Pen, RN, which is polling at 30 per cent, was predicted to beat Mr Macron's liberal Renaissance party, which was predicted to win 14-16 per cent of the French vote.

Ms Le Pen is hoping to form a far-right 'supergroup' in the European Parliament but analysts predict disagreements with other hard-right parties – especially over military help for Ukraine, of which Ms Le Pen is wary – will scupper that.

In Germany, Europe’s biggest economy and most populous nation, the election could deal a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) is polling behind the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The centre-right Christian Democrats party is polling at 30 per cent, but the AfD’s 14 per cent is either equal to or ahead of all three parties in the ruling coalition – the SPD, Green and the liberal Free Democratic Party. About 61 million Germans aged 16 and over are eligible to vote.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni casts her vote for the European Parliament elections in Rome. AP

Eurosceptic Ms Le Pen is keen to team up with Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who opposes undocumented asylum seekers entering Europe.

But the alignment appears unlikely, due to Ms Meloni’s pro-EU position and her agreement with the general EU consensus that military and financial support for Kyiv should continue, with Ukraine being encouraged to join the bloc.

Seeking to draw Ms Meloni in to the fold will be European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is in the running for a second term in office. The post will ultimately be decided by EU leaders but also needs a majority assent in the new European Parliament.

Ms Von der Leyen's European People's Party (EPP) is projected to come top in the EU Parliament voting but without a majority and the Commission President is said to be open to working with Ms Meloni's far-right politicians.

Mainstream leftist parties fear that could trigger a sharp rightward turn – with tougher immigration laws, a watering down of climate policies to appease protesting farmers and a focus on boosting industry.

It could also bring the far right further into the mainstream, as has happened in Italy and the Netherlands where the movement dominates governing coalitions.

In the Netherlands, exit polls from Thursday already show nationalist Geert Wilders' anti-immigration party set to win seven of the 29 Dutch seats in the EU assembly, from zero in 2019, following on from his victory in last year's national election.

In Belgium, voters are electing federal and regional chambers and are forecast to back the far-right Flemish separatist party Vlaams Belang in record numbers, although it could still be kept from office by various rival parties.

The government of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will likely stay in office in a caretaker capacity for several months until a new multiparty coalition is formed.

Far-right populism and nationalism are already forces to be reckoned with in Poland and Spain. In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party has been blocking further EU aid to Ukraine.