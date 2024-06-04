UK's Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer set to face off in front of nation

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition leader Keir Starmer go face-to-face on Tuesday in the first televised debate of the general election.

In front of a live audience, the Conservative and Labour party leaders will be questioned on matters including foreign policies such as Gaza or Ukraine, and domestic issues including the economy, migration and green ambitions.

In the remaining month of campaigning, there will be debates involving a mix of the leadership from the major parties.

"Millions of viewers value the election debates,” said Michael Jermey, ITV's director of news and current affairs.

"They provide a chance to see and hear the party leaders set out their pitch to the country, debate directly with each other and take questions from voters.

"ITV is pleased to be broadcasting the first debate in this year's election campaign."

The hour-long programme Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate starts at 9pm and will be moderated by presenter Julie Etchingham, who has hosted the event for previous elections.

On June 7, Mishal Husain will host a BBC debate between leading figures from the Conservative Party, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and Reform UK.

UK Prime Minister Rishi launches the Conservative Party's campaign bus at Redcar Racecourse in north-east England. PA

The audience and members of the public will have the chance to ask questions during the debate in London.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner will represent Labour in the BBC's seven-party debate on Friday from 7.30pm to 9pm. Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt will represent the Tories.

On June 13, ITV will broadcast a similar 90-minute Election Debate 2024 for the same seven parties, from 8.30pm.

On June 20, there is a BBC Question Time Leaders' Special being held in York. Fiona Bruce will present the show involving leaders of the four biggest political parties in Great Britain, broadcast from 8pm.

The last scheduled debate, on June 26, is a final head-to-head between Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer being held in Nottingham. The BBC’s Sophie Raworth will host the event, to be broadcast between 9pm and10pm.

"TV debates have become a key part of elections in the UK, giving voters the chance to hear leaders and senior politicians debate policies and ideas directly with each other, which rarely happens on the campaign trail," said BBC News deputy chief executive Jonathan Munro.

Further events may be arranged.

Gaza and migration

Immigration and Gaza are likely to be on the agenda for most, if not all, of the debates.

Immigration has become a high-profile political topic in the past few years and the Reform party has been taking the place of the Brexit party – both anti-immigration groups with Nigel Farage in its leadership.

So far they have not won a seat but they are performing strongly in opinion polls.

The campaign has also seen Labour try to encroach on traditional Conservative territory by pledging to lower legal migration and “hire Brits first”, along with measures to train more Britons.

Last year’s net migration figure of 685,000 was the second highest in history – a figure that Mr Starmer said showed “a complete failure”.

Mr Sunak promised when he became Prime Minister to "stop the boats", a reference to the small vessels carrying migrants across the English Channel from Europe.

The Conservatives have announced plans for a new annual cap on visas to ensure immigration would fall each year over the next parliament.

The cap would be imposed on the number of visas that can be granted to those coming to the UK on work or family visas.

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning Riz Ahmed was among 100 artists and celebrities in Britain who have urged Mr Starmer to stop arms sales to Israel if Labour wins the election.

The Labour leader said he was "absolutely committed to peace" but that "for peace, you have to be prepared to fight".

Mr Starmer said he believed that both Labour and the Tories were committed to peace and to protecting the nation.

The Conservatives have so far resisted pressure to stop licences to supply weapons amid concerns that Israel could be in breach of international humanitarian law as the conflict in Gaza continues.