Man arrested in Abu Dhabi over Dh14 million jewellery theft

A man suspected of being behind a fraud case involving the theft of jewellery worth Dh14 million has been arrested in Abu Dhabi.

The owner of a jewellery shop told police that a person stole gold from them six months ago, after claiming to work for “important figures” in the country.

The person was allowed to take the jewellery on the understanding they would pay for it at a later date, the force said on social media on Thursday.

Police launched an investigation and found the suspect. They said a raid on the suspect's property led to them finding boxes of jewellery as well as invoices and documents relating to the case. Police said the suspect claimed he had already sold some of the gold.

The force called on jewellery shop owners to verify the legal status of customers, not to hand over high-value goods without payment and “not to be satisfied with promises or deferred invoices”.