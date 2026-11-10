Sheikh Mansour recognises cultural leaders at UAE Government Annual Meetings

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has honoured recipients of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour presided over the third staging of the ceremony, which recognises pioneers in the fields of culture and the creative arts.

Sheikh Mansour said culture and creativity are core pillars of the UAE's vision for comprehensive development, describing them as essential to human progress and among the most enduring investments the leadership can make.

“The UAE continues to cement its position as a beacon of culture and dialogue, guided by its approach to openness and to building bridges with nations around the world,” Sheikh Mansour said.

He said the Order for Culture and Creativity sends a message to younger generations that creativity is a national priority nurtured and supported across the country.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said the order serves as a national mechanism that transforms individual achievements into a source of inspiration for the broader community, while encouraging emerging talent to pursue creative work and contribute to a sustainable cultural sector.

Recipients in the “pioneer tier” included the late Ahmed bin Sulayem Al Falasi and the late Sultan Al Owais, both honoured for contributions to Arabic literature; Dr Fatima Al Sayegh and the late Peter Hellyer for documenting the UAE's history and heritage; and Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim for his role in establishing the UAE's contemporary art movement. Dr Sultan Al Amimi was recognised for documenting Emirati folklore poetry.

In the visionary tier, Ali Abu Al Reesh was honoured for his literary career and contributions to promoting the Arabic language, while Dr Najat Makki was recognised for her pioneering role in establishing the UAE's contemporary art movement and supporting emerging artists.