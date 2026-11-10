Sheikh Hamdan approves Dubai Metro line to Al Maktoum International Airport

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Tuesday approved plans to link the Dubai Metro network to the emerging Al Maktoum International Airport City.

Operations are set to begin in 2031 under a push to boost connectivity to Al Maktoum International Airport and the surrounding area ahead of it becoming the city's primary air travel hub.

The extension of Dubai Metro Route 2020 was unveiled as the emirate's executive council gave the go-ahead to a series of strategic projects worth more than Dh11 billion ($3 billion).

The Dubai Executive Council gathering, chaired by Sheikh Hamdan, was held during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said the initiatives include plans to enhance community services across Dubai, with a focus on residential areas for Emiratis.

“We measure success by the tangible impact of our initiatives on people’s everyday lives and the opportunities they create for future generations,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

The primary project is the extension of Dubai Metro Route 2020 to Al Maktoum International Airport City.

Currently, Dubai Metro Route 2020 is a 15-kilometre extension of the Dubai Metro Red Line, connecting Jebel Ali Metro Station to the Expo City Dubai site.

The expansion is expected to improve connectivity to the developing airport city and support Dubai's long-term urban and infrastructure objectives. The emirate plans to transfer all commercial operations from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), also known as Dubai World Central, between 2032 and 2035.

In July 2020, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, launched Route 2020 operations. The transport authority described the project as a vital future link between several Dubai communities and DWC.

The Executive Council also approved a study on the future of Dubai's real estate market. The study highlighted the sector's strength and resilience, recommending continued growth through stronger private-sector partnerships.

The meeting also approved directives to diversify investment policies for funds held for minors and endowments. These measures aim to strengthen portfolio management, broaden asset diversification, optimise investment returns, and ensure long-term financial sustainability.