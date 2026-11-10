Sharjah approves housing support for 1,100 families and raises marriage grant limit to Dh50,000

Sharjah has announced measures to improve the quality of life for Emirati families in the emirate.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the limit for marriage grants in the emirate be increased from Dh30,000 to Dh50,000 ($8,168 to $13,614), the Sharjah Government Bureau said.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, led a meeting of the emirate's executive council that approved housing support for 1,100 eligible families. Such programmes are designed to provide Emiratis with a decent standard of living, state news agency Wam reported.

The allocation to be distributed among 500 families in the loan category – 290 in Sharjah City, 35 in the Central Region, 75 in Khor Fakkan, 65 in Kalba and 35 in Dibba Al Hisn.

The grants category, covering ready-built government housing, comprises 600 families – 300 in Sharjah City, 120 in Khor Fakkan, 150 in Kalba and 30 in Al Kharous suburb of Dibba Al Hisn.

In addition to the housing grants, the council reviewed the performance of government departments and entities, as well as government financial performance and digital projects designed to keep pace with growth across vital sectors in Sharjah, Wam added.