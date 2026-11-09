University College London's new Dubai school will focus on business of healthcare

University College London is set to open a school in Dubai that will focus on the business of healthcare.

UCL Global Business School for Health will be based in Dubai Healthcare City and is expected to open in 2027.

The venture is a passion project for its founding director, Prof Nora Colton, which builds on the success of a similar school that opened in London in 2021.

“The school was very much set up for the future, looking at where health care is going and how it needs to transform both digitally and in terms of focusing on prevention,” said Prof Colton.

The London school opened during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Our health system was under a lot of strain worldwide,” Prof Colton said.

"[Covid-19] exposed leadership and management problems and the idea that we have to think on our feet and have different crisis management – we need to rethink the entire way that we approach the health sector.”

She is optimistic about Dubai's role in health care and health sciences, telling The National that the UAE was the ideal next step for the UCL programme.

“The UAE health system is very dynamic. It's a centre of transformation, and Dubai's always been at the forefront,” she said. The UAE attracts people from all over world, which creates unique opportunities for training those from different cultures, she added.

Prof Nora Colton, founding director of UCL Global Business School for Health. Photo: UCL Global Business School for Health Show caption: Prof Nora Colton, founding director of UCL Global Business S…

UCL, which opened in 1828, was named the eighth best university in the latest QS World University Rankings, and seventh best in the 2025–2026 Best Global Universities.

Prof Colton said the quality of education at the Dubai school would match that of its London counterpart.

“The experience these students have will have to be at the same level, the same quality. The facilities that we're leasing will be fitted out to reflect what we give students in London. There's no compromising here,” she said.

The first three programmes will be digital health and entrepreneurship, health and wellness management, and the Executive MBA Health. In the first year, around 30 students will be selected for each programme.

The curriculum will follow a hybrid model, with staff from the London campus flown out to Dubai once a month.

“Every month the students get four intense days of learning and then they have online learning that runs over the two-year period,” she said. “If all of that's going to plan, then we'll look to start to have some full-time programmes on the ground as we go into year three.”

Expansion and partnerships

Prof Colton is already looking at expansion and long-term partnerships with hospitals and start-ups in the country.

“We want to have more of a footprint in the UAE over the next several years,” she said. “The wellness and longevity work that's being done in the UAE – there's lots we can learn from what's happening on the ground.”

The announcement of the UCL Global Business School for Health follows the launch, in June, of the Dubai Authority for Healthy Longevity, which aims to position the emirate as a global leader in longevity and wellness sciences.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said at the time: “Dubai will continue to attract the world’s brightest minds across industries, fostering innovation and nurturing top talent to advance medicine, wellness and transformative life-enhancing technologies.”