Sharjah Ruler allocates Dh4.5m to buy books from international fair to stock libraries

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has directed Dh4.5 million ($1.2 million) to buy the latest publications from the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair and stock the emirate's libraries.

Sheikh Dr Sultan issued the directive as the fair is taking place in the emirate, running until November 15. The grant will be used to acquire new titles from publishers and exhibitors participating in the annual event, enriching collections held by public and government-run libraries across Sharjah.

The 45th book fair, held under the theme Made of Stories, brings together 3,212 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing more than 1.7 million titles spanning science, literature and other fields of knowledge.

The event also features more than 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events, with 106 writers and artists from 25 countries taking part.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, chairwoman of the Sharjah Book Authority, said the grant reflects a cultural vision that connects the growth of the publishing industry with broader access to knowledge.

She said the value of books is realised when they reach readers and maintain a presence in libraries, educational institutions and cultural organisations.

Sheikha Bodour added that the funding provides direct support to publishers, while giving Sharjah's libraries the opportunity to refresh their collections with publications drawn from various cultures, languages and disciplines.

She said this strengthens the libraries' role in building knowledge-based communities and supporting the emirate's cultural development initiatives.

The move is part of Sheikh Dr Sultan's broader commitment to positioning books and libraries at the centre of Sharjah's cultural identity. His vision supports writing, translation and publishing, while ensuring libraries maintain an up-to-date range of resources that serve the interests of readers, researchers and students across different generations. The Sultanate of Oman features as a guest at this year's fair.