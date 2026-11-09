My Dubai Rent: At 61, I missed my chance to buy but I love my Dh65,000 apartment

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader’s home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don’t like. Click here if you would like to take part in the series and show us why your home is so special.

As co-founder of the UAE's oldest touring comedy club, Gail Clough, 61, values her Dubai home as a place to relax and recharge after hosting shows across the country.

She pays Dh65,000 for a one-bedroom apartment in Barsha Heights, her latest residence in the UAE where she has lived more than 30 years.

Ms Clough, who is half-English and half-Irish, is also a DJ and producer for The Laughter Factory. She gives The National a tour of the apartment she shares with her dog, Winston.

Please tell us about your apartment

The apartment is spacious, with about 1,000 square feet. It is larger than most one-bedroom flats and about the same size as my previous home in Jumeirah Lakes Towers. People usually say older apartments are often more spacious.

The apartment features an open kitchen, one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a balcony. Located on the 18th floor, it offers a view of Tecom (Barsha South).

I live here with my French bulldog, Winston, and keep my disco equipment in the living room. The apartment also includes a parking space.

How long have you lived here?

I have lived in Warsan Tower, Barsha Heights, for two years. Previously, I spent five years in JLT, five years in a two-bedroom apartment on Sheikh Zayed Road for Dh65,000, and 22 years in Bur Dubai, where I paid Dh30,000 for a two-bedroom flat for most of that time.

I find this building very well managed and maintained.

Gail Clough's one-bedroom flat in Warsan Towers, Barsha Heights. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Gail Clough's one-bedroom flat in Warsan Towers, Barsha Heig…

Why did you choose this home?

Two factors influenced my decision: the apartment’s larger size and its location.

I pay Dh65,000 for a spacious, well-maintained one-bedroom flat in what I consider Dubai's best location.

I enjoyed living in JLT, but with my rent set to increase by Dh30,000 a year, I needed a more affordable option.

The owners sold the property, and the new buyers planned genuine renovations, so I would have needed to find a different, more expensive flat.

The apartment features an open kitchen, one bedroom, two bathrooms, and a balcony. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: The apartment features an open kitchen, one bedroom, two bat…

What made you opt for this area?

I run The Laughter Factory comedy club and enjoy nightlife, so I wanted to live near live music venues. Many are just a short walk away.

This area is ideal for those who love music and comedy, which aligns with my profession.

At 61, I still enjoy nightlife. I prefer dancing over sitting in restaurants and am proud of my age.

The neighbourhood is lively, yet my apartment remains quiet once I close the door.

While I enjoyed my time in JLT, the increase in e-bikes and e-scooters made my morning walk, or any walk, for that matter, very difficult, especially with a dog.

One advantage of Tecom is the abundance of curbs, which makes walking here much safer and more comfortable.

Located on the 18th floor, the flat offers a view of Tecom (Barsha South). Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Located on the 18th floor, the flat offers a view of Tecom (…

Do you feel you get value for money?

It is a large one-bedroom apartment with chiller fees included, making it a great value. It is also about Dh20,000 less expensive than some nearby flats.

And also, the apartment is also close to the Dubai Metro, with Internet City station just a 10-minute walk away.

How have you made it your home?

I keep my speakers and DJ equipment in my flat because I love music, though my neighbours may not always appreciate it.

I have a picture of my parents on their wedding day, a photo of Elvis and Muhammad Ali sparring in middle age, and a Japanese shower curtain from my recent trip to Tokyo.

I have many personal items that mean a lot to me.

Gail Clough keeps her speakers and DJ equipment in my flat because I love music. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Gail Clough keeps her speakers and DJ equipment in my flat b…

What amenities do you have?

There is a pool and gym upstairs, although I prefer walking for exercise.

Nearby, there are excellent live music venues such as Lock Stock and Barrel, Rock Bottom, and CQ French Brasserie for quality dining.

We host a comedy show across the street at the Grand Millennium, so I can walk to work.

After Laughter Factory shows, I sometimes go dancing. I am sociable and prefer meeting real people and creating genuine experiences over spending time on screens.

What would you change about living there?

I wish there was less traffic, but since I work nights and can avoid rush hour, I have little reason to complain.

One of the best aspects of living here is the connectivity. For example, if there is no traffic, I can reach Jumeirah Golf Estates, Arabian Ranches, or Studio One Hotel in about 15 minutes. This area truly feels like the centre of town.

Gail Clough's Warsan Towers, Barsha Heights has a pool and gym. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Gail Clough's Warsan Towers, Barsha Heights has a pool and g…

How long are you planning to stay there?

I plan to stay here and do not anticipate moving again, although having lived in seven countries, I am adaptable.

I hope to spend the rest of my time in Dubai. My mentor, the 96-year-old owner of the Comedy Store, still runs his club in London’s West End, so I have a lot to aspire to.

Have you thought about buying property?

I bought property in the UK, which has been my biggest mistake because of the high service charges. I wish I had bought here, as the market is more stable.

Now, I prefer renting for the freedom it offers and the convenience of not having to manage maintenance.