Al Luluyah Beach in Khor Fakkan closes after oil spill

Al Luluyah Beach in Khor Fakkan was closed on Monday after an oil slick was detected on the beach.

Khor Fakkan Municipality made the announcement on its social media accounts, adding the measure was taken to "ensure the safety of beachgoers".

The closure of Al Luluyah Beach comes weeks after it was announced that Sharjah was temporary closing all beaches as authorities continue to tackle an oil spill off the coast of Umm Al Quwain.

The move by Sharjah authorities came after Ras Al Khaimah closed all of its beaches on "until further notice" and Umm Al Quwain closed its shorelines and coastal areas.

Last month, UAE authorities confirmed they were working to contain an oil spill from a supertanker in the Arabian Gulf.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed the incident and said the spill was causing a strong smell that residents of Dubai and the Northern Emirates had reported.