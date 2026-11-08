Worshippers flock to temples in UAE to celebrate Diwali

More than 25,000 worshippers visited the Hindu Temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali to take part in Diwali celebrations.

The Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has also lined up religious ceremonies and activities running until November 10 to mark the occasion.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, earlier extended Diwali greetings to everyone celebrating in the UAE and around the world.

“Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this celebration and the year ahead bring good health and prosperity to you and your families,” the President said in a post on X.

“Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a post on X.

Previous slide Next slide Diwali prayers at the Hindu Temple Dubai in Jebel Ali. All photo: Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: Diwali prayers at the Hindu Temple Dubai in Jebel Ali. All p…

More than 25,000 devotees attended the ceremonial act of devotional worship directed at a deity, guest, or sacred manifestation, at the Hindu Temple Dubai in Jebel Ali during Diwali this year Show caption: More than 25,000 devotees attended the ceremonial act of dev…

Diwali, or the festival of lights, is one of Hinduism's most significant celebrations Show caption: Diwali, or the festival of lights, is one of Hinduism's most…

Diwali is observed by millions worldwide, especially in India and Nepal, as well as here in Jebel Ali Show caption: Diwali is observed by millions worldwide, especially in Indi…

The festival marks the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness Show caption: The festival marks the triumph of good over evil and light o…

It typically occurs in early autumn around the new moon, the darkest night of the Hindu lunar calendar, so the dates vary each year Show caption: It typically occurs in early autumn around the new moon, the…

Traditionally, families decorate their homes with rangoli and flowers, and light candles and oil lamps called diyas Show caption: Traditionally, families decorate their homes with rangoli an…

Friends and relatives gather in their finest clothes for prayers, gift exchanges, and festive meals Show caption: Friends and relatives gather in their finest clothes for pra…

In the UAE, people celebrate Diwali in homes, temples, and public spaces, reflecting the country's diversity and tradition of welcoming various cultures and religious festivities Show caption: In the UAE, people celebrate Diwali in homes, temples, and p…

As well as in Jebel Ali, Diwali celebrations are being held throughout the UAE Show caption: As well as in Jebel Ali, Diwali celebrations are being held …

Festivities at the Hindu Temple Dubai in Jebel Ali Show caption: Festivities at the Hindu Temple Dubai in Jebel Ali





















“May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness and prosperity. Happy Diwali.”

Diwali, or the festival of lights, is one of Hinduism's most significant celebrations and is observed by millions worldwide, especially in India and Nepal.

The festival is held to celebrate the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. It usually takes place in early autumn around the new moon, the darkest night of the Hindu lunar calendar, so the dates vary each year.

Traditionally, families decorate their homes with rangoli and flowers, and light candles and oil lamps called diyas. Friends and relatives gather in their finest clothes for prayers, to exchange gifts and enjoy festive meals together.

In the UAE, people celebrate Diwali in homes, temples and public spaces, reflecting the country's diversity and tradition of welcoming various cultures and religious festivities.