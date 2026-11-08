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Worshippers flock to temples in UAE to celebrate Diwali

Festival of lights regarded as one of Hinduism's most significant celebrations

The National

November 08, 2026

More than 25,000 worshippers visited the Hindu Temple in Dubai's Jebel Ali to take part in Diwali celebrations.

The Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has also lined up religious ceremonies and activities running until November 10 to mark the occasion.

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, earlier extended Diwali greetings to everyone celebrating in the UAE and around the world.

“Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this celebration and the year ahead bring good health and prosperity to you and your families,” the President said in a post on X.

“Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a post on X.

  • Diwali prayers at the Hindu Temple Dubai in Jebel Ali. All photo: Antonie Robertson / The National
    Diwali prayers at the Hindu Temple Dubai in Jebel Ali. All photo: Antonie Robertson / The National
  • More than 25,000 devotees attended the ceremonial act of devotional worship directed at a deity, guest, or sacred manifestation, at the Hindu Temple Dubai in Jebel Ali during Diwali this year
    More than 25,000 devotees attended the ceremonial act of devotional worship directed at a deity, guest, or sacred manifestation, at the Hindu Temple Dubai in Jebel Ali during Diwali this year
  • Diwali, or the festival of lights, is one of Hinduism's most significant celebrations
    Diwali, or the festival of lights, is one of Hinduism's most significant celebrations
  • Diwali is observed by millions worldwide, especially in India and Nepal, as well as here in Jebel Ali
    Diwali is observed by millions worldwide, especially in India and Nepal, as well as here in Jebel Ali
  • The festival marks the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness
    The festival marks the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness
  • It typically occurs in early autumn around the new moon, the darkest night of the Hindu lunar calendar, so the dates vary each year
    It typically occurs in early autumn around the new moon, the darkest night of the Hindu lunar calendar, so the dates vary each year
  • Traditionally, families decorate their homes with rangoli and flowers, and light candles and oil lamps called diyas
    Traditionally, families decorate their homes with rangoli and flowers, and light candles and oil lamps called diyas
  • Friends and relatives gather in their finest clothes for prayers, gift exchanges, and festive meals
    Friends and relatives gather in their finest clothes for prayers, gift exchanges, and festive meals
  • In the UAE, people celebrate Diwali in homes, temples, and public spaces, reflecting the country's diversity and tradition of welcoming various cultures and religious festivities
    In the UAE, people celebrate Diwali in homes, temples, and public spaces, reflecting the country's diversity and tradition of welcoming various cultures and religious festivities
  • As well as in Jebel Ali, Diwali celebrations are being held throughout the UAE
    As well as in Jebel Ali, Diwali celebrations are being held throughout the UAE
  • Festivities at the Hindu Temple Dubai in Jebel Ali
    Festivities at the Hindu Temple Dubai in Jebel Ali

“May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness and prosperity. Happy Diwali.”

Diwali, or the festival of lights, is one of Hinduism's most significant celebrations and is observed by millions worldwide, especially in India and Nepal.

The festival is held to celebrate the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. It usually takes place in early autumn around the new moon, the darkest night of the Hindu lunar calendar, so the dates vary each year.

Traditionally, families decorate their homes with rangoli and flowers, and light candles and oil lamps called diyas. Friends and relatives gather in their finest clothes for prayers, to exchange gifts and enjoy festive meals together.

In the UAE, people celebrate Diwali in homes, temples and public spaces, reflecting the country's diversity and tradition of welcoming various cultures and religious festivities.

Updated: November 08, 2026, 11:04 AM
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