UAE rescues 22 after fire breaks out on cargo ship in Gulf of Oman

The UAE has rescued 22 people after a fire broke out on board a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman.

All 22 Arab nationals were safely evacuated by the National Guard's Coast Guard division.

This operation reflects the force's continuing efforts to protect lives at sea and uphold maritime security in the region, the National Guard was quoted by state news agency Wam as saying.

The Gulf of Oman is a key shipping route for regional and international trade, making rapid emergency responses essential for vessel and crew safety.

In October, the National Guard rescued 22 Asian nationals from an oil tanker fire in the Arabian Gulf. All received first aid and were reported to be in stable condition.

The National Guard's Coast Guard division collaborates with federal and emirate-level agencies to ensure comprehensive coverage of the UAE's coastline and the broader Arabian Gulf, where maritime incidents are common due to heavy vessel traffic.