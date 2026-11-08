Triple threat: Triplets doing well after premature birth in first days of Iran conflict

Triplets born two months early during the first days of conflict with Iran are finally beginning to flourish after an uncertain start to life in the UAE.

As missile interceptions flashed overhead and mobile phones lit up with warnings to shelter at home, Pakistani couple Sahrish Iqbal, 33, and Umer Nawaz, 40, were facing the challenge of bringing their three children home after a month in intensive care.

The high-risk, unexpected premature delivery happened on February 13.

After a nine-hour labour and a further five-hour fight for survival, the three newborns – Izaan, Liyana and Eshaal – were rushed to intensive care at Emirates Speciality Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City.

But just two weeks later, aerial attacks on the UAE began with the children still confined to the specialist neonatal intensive care unit and unable to be moved.

Almost nine months on, their first-time parents have talked about their ordeal, as all three babies have been given a clean bill of health and are adjusting well to life at home.

From left, triplets Liyana, Izaan and Eshaal. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: From left, triplets Liyana, Izaan and Eshaal. Photo: Chris W…

Mr Nawaz told The National how shocked he was to learn that his wife was expecting triplets and the challenges of taking his newborns home, as the UAE came under attack.

“When we were in the ultrasound room, and my wife was unable to see the screen, I saw three round shapes, and went quiet,” he said.

“When the doctor said there were three foetuses, I almost fell off the chair. It took some time for me to absorb and my wife started crying.

“It was overwhelming with all the feelings we had; it was wonderful, but we were surprised and shocked, but very happy at the same time.”

Regular check-ups

Throughout the pregnancy, Ms Iqbal required frequent antenatal consultations and close monitoring to evaluate the babies' development and identify potential complications.

The pregnancy took a critical turn when the mother presented to Emirates Speciality Hospital with ruptured amniotic membranes and cervical dilatation, raising concerns about imminent premature delivery.

“The doctor said that we would have to deliver the babies as the mother's safety was the main priority,” said Mr Nawaz, an accountant who has lived in Dubai for 12 years.

“We were told each day inside the mother’s womb was like five days in neonatal intensive care, so it was a difficult decision.”

Umer Nawaz with his daughter, Liyana. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Umer Nawaz with his daughter, Liyana. Photo: Chris Whiteoak …

Ms Iqbal, who also has a twin brother, was in labour for almost nine hours.

They were delivered about an hour apart by Caesarean section, but even after their safe deliveries, they remained in danger.

It took doctors around five hours to stabilise each of the newborns before they were transferred to intensive specialist baby care, where they remained for over a month.

But even when they were ready to go home, the threat of missile and drone attacks made for a worrying time.

“This was all happening around the same time as the war started, which added to the stress,” said Mr Nawaz.

“It was strange; even with everything that was going on around us, we were not even focusing on that. We didn't have time to think.

“It really began to sink in when we had the kids home for the first time in Silicon Oasis. There were a lot of sounds of missiles and interceptions happening in that area.

“For the first few days, it was very intense, with the windows shaking and bangs overhead; it added to the pressure as the kids were also getting scared.

“Now, just a few months on, they are progressing amazingly well – both of my daughters have already started crawling. Thankfully, everything is healthy.”

Rare births

The case highlights the importance of continuity of care throughout high-risk pregnancies, from frequent antenatal monitoring and collaboration between specialists to co-ordinated delivery planning, neonatal intensive care, and parental involvement.

Triplet births are rare, occurring naturally in around 1 in 8,000–10,000 pregnancies, although rates vary depending on whether fertility treatments are used.

While most triplets are born prematurely, nearly a third are born very early and require extended hospital care.

Doctors described the specialist care that was required during a difficult time for hospital staff.

Dr Anfal Akram Al Mashaykhi, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at Emirates Speciality Hospital, said triplet pregnancies required particularly careful management.

“Managing a triplet pregnancy requires a structured, multidisciplinary approach, with frequent antenatal assessments and individualised clinical planning,” said Dr Akram.

“Throughout this pregnancy we worked closely together to monitor maternal and foetal well-being, and discuss appropriate management and treatment options with the parents.

“This continuity of care is particularly important in high-risk pregnancies, where clinical circumstances can change rapidly and timely decisions are essential.”

Eshaal and her siblings spent an extended period in Emirates Speciality Hospital. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Eshaal and her siblings spent an extended period in Emirates…

Because of the increased risk of premature delivery, low birth weight and differences in foetal growth, maternal complications including anaemia, hypertension and gestational diabetes are common.

Dr Monika Kaushal, a consultant in paediatrics and neonatology at Emirates Speciality Hospital, said managing three premature newborns simultaneously required extensive preparation and clearly defined responsibilities.

“Caring for premature triplets requires more than advanced equipment,” she said.

“It depends on careful preparation, clear clinical responsibilities and a team that can respond to the individual needs of three newborns at the same time.

“From the delivery room to admission in the NICU, every step must be co-ordinated so that each baby receives timely, individualised care.”

At 32 weeks, babies need close monitoring because their organs and body systems are still developing.

Doctors focus on each baby's clinical needs while keeping parents informed, supporting them through uncertainty, and involving them in the care journey as they prepare to take their babies home.

“Beyond the medical challenges, supporting the parents was an essential part of the babies' journey,” said Dr Kaushal.

“For Omar and Sahrish, having access to specialised neonatal services within the same hospital provided them with reassurance they needed.”