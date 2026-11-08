President Sheikh Mohamed visits Saeed bin Lahej Al Mansoori at his Abu Dhabi home

President Sheikh Mohamed visited Saeed bin Lahej Al Mansoori at his home in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed spent time speaking with Mr Al Mansoori and his family, who welcomed the President and expressed their happiness at the visit.

The family said the visit reflected Sheikh Mohamed's commitment to maintaining close ties with the people of the UAE and strengthening the community bonds that are an important part of Emirati society.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Office of Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with several officials.