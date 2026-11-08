Dubai opens 1.65km Al Khaleej Street tunnel to ease traffic in Deira

A tunnel stretching 1.65 kilometres opened on Al Khaleej Street in Dubai on Sunday, aimed at easing traffic between Infinity Bridge and Deira.

The tunnel has three lanes in each direction and can accommodate up to 12,000 vehicles per hour, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said.

It allows motorists to travel without stopping at traffic signals from the end of the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Al Wuheida Street.

The new route is expected to improve access to residential and commercial areas including Abu Hail, Al Wuheida and Al Mamzar, as well as Dubai Islands, Waterfront Market and Al Hamriya Port.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, said the opening marked another step in improving traffic flow across one of Dubai's busiest road corridors.

“The project will enhance traffic flow along Al Khaleej Street, provide free-flowing traffic for motorists travelling from Infinity Bridge towards Deira and Al Mamzar and vice versa, and strengthen connectivity between residential areas, commercial centres and tourist destinations,” he said.

The project also includes replacing roundabouts on Cairo Street and Al Wuheida Street with traffic-signal-controlled intersections and improving the roads along Cairo Street.

A ramp from Dubai Islands will also be connected to the new tunnel towards Al Mamzar.

Journey times to fall

The tunnel is part of the wider Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project, a 13km road development stretching along Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street and Cairo Street.

The project includes upgrades to 15 intersections and is expected to serve about one million people across several areas, including Dubai Islands, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid.

Once the full corridor improvements are completed, journey times are expected to fall from one hour and 44 minutes to just 16 minutes by 2030.

Work on the Bur Dubai section of the corridor was completed in 2025, while construction continues on a new bridge linking Dubai Islands directly to Bur Dubai.

The 1.4km bridge will cross Dubai Creek between Infinity Bridge and the Port Rashid redevelopment area, with four lanes in each direction and a capacity for up to 16,000 vehicles per hour.

It will also feature a dedicated pedestrian and cycling route, with lifts providing access on either side.

The new Al Khaleej Street tunnel will also feature a large mosaic mural designed by Emirati artist Maryam Al Hathboor.

The artwork, made up of 36 million mosaic pieces, depicts Dubai's skyline and landmarks, including Infinity Bridge, and uses a style inspired by illustrations on banknotes.

The authority said the design was intended to reflect the city's development and commercial history, with the mosaic materials chosen for their durability.

Construction of the tunnel involved 2,200 engineers, technicians and workers and nearly 11 million working hours, with no injuries reported.

The authority also said 77 per cent of approximately 522,000 cubic metres of material excavated during construction had been reused in other projects.