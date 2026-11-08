Dubai Municipality unveils fully electric waste collection lorry

Dubai Municipality has introduced a fully electric waste collection lorry as part of its drive to promote sustainability and improve the quality of life in the emirate.

The initiative reflects the municipality's commitment to protecting the urban environment, Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

The scheme aligns with the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041, which aims to reduce waste generation by 18 per cent and divert 100 per cent of waste from landfills by 2041.

The vehicle can travel up to 150 kilometres on a single charge and is powered by three lithium-ion batteries with a combined weight of about 2.2 tonnes.

“Dubai Municipality is committed to developing an integrated and sustainable waste management ecosystem that supports the transition towards a circular economy, reduces reliance on conventional vehicles, improves energy efficiency and lowers emissions,” said Saeed Safar, director of the Waste Operations Department at Dubai Municipality.

“The introduction of electric vehicles into waste collection and transport operations represents a practical step towards adopting clean and innovative technologies in daily operations, further strengthening Dubai's position as a leading global city in sustainability, innovation and quality of life.”