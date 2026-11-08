Colombian police officer praises Dubai's approach to fighting crime with help from residents

A senior Colombian police officer has praised Dubai Police for encouraging residents to play an active role in preventing crime and keeping their neighbourhoods safe.

Maj Sandra Carolina Chacon Gomez, who commands a police station in Colombia, said she was particularly impressed by the force's efforts to build trust between officers and the communities they serve.

Her comments came during the third Policing Innovation and Leadership Diploma, organised by Dubai Police in partnership with Rabdan Academy and taking place in the emirate.

“We were amazed by how Dubai Police pioneers the community policing concept through its Positive Spirit Council,” she said.

The council runs initiatives aimed at bringing police officers and residents together, encouraging public participation and helping tackle crime and other social issues.

Maj Gomez said involving residents in community safety was one of the most important lessons she had taken from her visit.

“Most importantly, [Dubai Police] succeeded in engaging the residents themselves in community policing to ensure a coherent and safe community for all,” she said, referring to Dubai Police.

She also praised the force's approach to preventing serious crime and addressing problems within neighbourhoods, saying it showed how policing could extend beyond traditional law enforcement.

Maj Gomez was among officers from 45 countries taking part in the international training programme, which focuses on policing, leadership and practical skills.

The course combines classroom learning with tactical exercises and physical training, allowing participants to exchange ideas and learn from different policing systems. “Being here for me is such a great opportunity because I got to learn a lot of stuff, tactical and academic,” she said.

She said the experience had allowed her to learn about policing approaches in other countries while sharing her own experience from Colombia. “For us, it is an honour to be here,” she said.

Maj Gomez also thanked the organisers for the opportunity to work alongside officers from various backgrounds. “I would like to extend my thanks to the PIL team for their organisation and making us feel welcome,” she said.