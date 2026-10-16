Former soldier braves blisters and bears to complete epic 1,700km run across three countries

Dodging bears, wolves and wild dogs and enduring days of isolation, one man has been tested mentally as much as physically while attempting to run 1,700km across three nations in just 40 days.

Former British soldier Nick Coats, 39, arrived in Cappadocia in Turkey late on Wednesday evening after running through Greece and Albania to support a UK men’s mental health charity.

The fitness coach, who lives in Dubai, set his sights on the ultra-endurance challenge after seeing friends and colleagues struggle with their mental health.

Nick Coats during his run. Photo: Nick Coats Show caption: Nick Coats during his run. Photo: Nick Coats

Running through the Albanian mountains while carrying a 12kg rucksack at 35C was a particular challenge, as was managing feet ravaged by blisters and the daily wear and tear of long-distance running.

“The last day was a 54km day to get to the hotel at around 7pm, which was hugely satisfying,” Mr Coats told The National from the comfort of his hotel room. “Arriving in Cappadocia town, I was met by the mayor, the mayor's wife and the assistant mayor, so it couldn’t have been more welcoming.

“The distances between the towns, the availability of resources, and not being able to find a place to stay every night was ridiculously challenging. The main message here is that endurance is such a good teacher when it comes to how to deal with our struggles in daily life.”

Three countries crossed

He began running on September 5 in Albania and travelled through Greece before reaching the finishing line in Cappadocia. The route included two organised ultramarathons, starting with the two-day 100km Ultra 4 Veterans Albania mountain race.

Nick was forced to deal with weather extremes, steep climbs and hidden wildlife on his epic run. Photo: Nick Coats Show caption: Nick was forced to deal with weather extremes, steep climbs …

During his daily marathons, he would contend with weather extremes, steep climbs and hidden wildlife along the way. “I was contending with these guardian dogs, which are the most incredible beasts,” he said.

“Coming across those when you're running is quite intimidating, which added to the rawness. In northern Greece, I constantly had warnings of bears and wolves out in the forests, but I never saw any. Even running on the motorways was quite exciting because the lorries were honking in support and policemen on the hard shoulder were also extremely supportive.”

His girlfriend, friends and family flew out to join him for the latter stages, which brought huge relief from the long days of loneliness, he said.

Nick Coats embraces his family at the finish line in Turkey. Photo: Nick Coats Show caption: Nick Coats embraces his family at the finish line in Turkey.…

Mr Coats served for seven years in the British Army as a member of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, after which he found it difficult to adjust to civilian life. He took up ultramarathon running shortly after moving to Singapore and his marriage breaking down.

He is now a personal fitness coach in Dubai and supports others looking to maximise their chances of completing similar endurance events. Although he has reached his final destination, his efforts are not quite over, as he plans to join hundreds of other runners on the 119km Cappadocia Ultra Trail on Saturday.

Support a friend

He aims to raise funds for the UK’s Check in on a Mate initiative, which seeks to improve men's mental health and promote regular conversations about challenging issues. He also hopes to introduce education programmes in schools and train teachers to speak to young people who may be facing mental health challenges.

Nick served for seven years in the British Army. Photo: Nick Coats Show caption: Nick served for seven years in the British Army. Photo: Nick…

He said he hopes the scheme can be replicated in the UAE.

“This has been about reaching people with the message that you're not alone, and to break the silence around men's mental health. To decriminalise attempted suicide in the UAE is a massive step in the right direction.

“We want to catch the warning signs of mental health that could be leading people down a difficult path of isolating themselves, or changes in behaviour that could be a red flag. I'm really hoping that in due course we can look to create something like that in the UAE as well and get into these schools and communities to create more mental health first aiders. Now we can start to talk about it a lot more openly.

“This has made me realise how much the human body is capable of, and it's actually the mind that will be your downfall. If you can control those moments, then the body will follow, there is no doubt about it.”