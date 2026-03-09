Dubai Police warn against stopping on hard shoulder after driver killed on Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai Police have issued a safety warning after the death of a motorist who was run over on Sheikh Zayed Road when he stepped out of his car to inspect damage from an accident.

The man and another driver had pulled over on the hard shoulder of the motorway before Al Yalayis Bridge, heading towards Abu Dhabi, after being involved in an accident.

Police said the driver of a third car was unable to stop in time and struck the victim.

“The driver stepped out the vehicle to check the damage and was run over by another vehicle," said Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of traffic at Dubai Police.

"The driver was surprised to see the victim on the road and he couldn’t avoid the incident due to speeding and close distance. The victim died immediately."

Brig bin Suwaidan said the driver of the vehicle that hit the man who died has been referred to prosecutors and is under investigation.

The senior officer urged motorists to abide by speed limits and ensure they drive with due care and attention at all times.

He highlighted the dangers of stopping on the hard shoulder, saying it was a serious traffic offence that can result in accidents causing serious injury or death.

“The hard shoulder is only for special emergency situations such as sudden vehicle breakdown or medical emergency," he said. "It should be used for any other reason."

He said anyone involved in a motorway accident should take the nearest exit, then find a safe place to stop to assess vehicle damage and exchange insurance details.