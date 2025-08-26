When is the next public holiday in the UAE?

While the Eid Al Adha and Eid Al Fitr breaks are now behind us there are still more public holidays coming up before the end of the calendar year.

The next holiday is the Prophet Mohammed's birthday, which will be marked in the UAE on Friday, September 5.

The holiday announcement for the public and private sector was made on Tuesday by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

In a social media post, the authority said it issued “a circular to the ministries and federal entities regarding the Prophet’s birthday holiday in the federal government for the year 1447 AH”.

However, that is not the end of 2025 public holidays in the UAE. Commemoration Day is on Monday, December 1, while National Day celebrations are set for Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3.

National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

There will be festivities held across the nation from cultural celebrations and concerts to spectacular parades and fireworks. Malls across the nation will be decked out in National Day colours and themes, with discounts on offer to mark the occasion.

Under a UAE Cabinet resolution, every year the public and private sectors receive two days off to mark National Day.

