Public and private sector holiday announced for Prophet Mohammed's birthday

Employees to have one day off next week

August 26, 2025

Employees in the public and private sectors will have a public holiday on Friday, September 5, to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

An announcement for the public sector was made on Tuesday by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources. In a social media post, the authority said it issued “a circular to the ministries and federal entities regarding the Prophet’s birthday holiday in the federal government for the year 1447 AH”.

This was followed by a post from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, confirming the same arrangement for the private sector.

The holiday is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

The public and private sectors in the Emirates have typically had unified holidays since 2019. The next public holiday for this year will be National Day, which falls on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3.

