UAE’s influencer hub attracts 2,415 people from 147 countries in first six months

The UAE’s influencer hub, Creators HQ, has attracted 2,415 people from 147 countries in its first six months.

Launched in January, Creators HQ aims to attract 10,000 influencers to the Emirates as part of a plan to build a “comprehensive content economy”.

The hub brings together content creators and industry leaders worldwide. It also attracted 78 global companies in the content sector from 24 countries to relocate to the UAE, with the UK, Pakistan, the US, India, France, and Germany leading the list.

Collectively, the influencers, who now call the Emirates home, have a combined following of more than 2.45 billion people.

“The content economy is one of the main drivers shaping the world’s future. The UAE is working to be among the first to create and lead that future," Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said on Sunday.

“Our goal at Creators HQ is to build a comprehensive, attractive ecosystem for all players in the creators economy to support the spread of positive, purposeful content and its impact on community development. The UAE’s success in attracting global companies and content creators clearly shows its unique advantages as a pivotal hub for shaping the content economy and driving its global growth.”

Creators

What is Creators HQ?

The hub was established through the Content Creators Fund, initiated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, during the second edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

Creators HQ is equipped to host more than 300 events and workshops annually. It also offers exclusive member services, including golden visa facilitation, relocation support, and assistance with company set-up.

Creators across social media, digital streaming, podcasts, and visual arts are targeted. Its scope extends to gaming and e-sports, to virtual augmented reality firms, AI and machine learning start-ups, and software developers.

It was established with 100 members drawn from 20 countries, including some of the world's leading content creators, as well as those championing the rise of the sector.

The initiative has been endorsed by many of the world’s most prominent names in the field of written or visual content, including Meta, TikTok, X, Spotter, Creator Now, Tube Filter, Epidemic Sound and the New Media Academy.

